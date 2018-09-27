Why was that train stopped in downtown Terre Haute for two hours?

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A stopped train blocked several downtown Terre Haute intersections on Thursday afternoon.
It lasted for nearly two hours.
We reached out to CSX to find out why.
A spokesperson told us the train experienced a mechanical issue.
They went on to say they apologized for the inconvenience.
