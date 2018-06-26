Clear

Why staying away from a missing person search might be the best way to help

Situations like missing kids leave many people with one question...what can I do to help?

Posted: Jun. 25, 2018 10:53 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Situations like missing kids leave many people with one question...what can I do to help?

Scroll for more content...

News 10 asked Vigo County Emergency Management Director JD Kesler this question.

He helped manage resources for Monday's search of a missing 13-year-old.

He told us while the instinct is to jump in and help with the search, it can actually do more harm than good.

"Don't try to come out and help. Canines have a tendency when you have a lot of people coming into an area...it confuses the canines," Kesler said.

He also told us they use thermal imaging technology during searches.

People who are trying to help will show up as a point of light, or a heat signature.

That makes it much harder to find the person they are searching for.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Zionsville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Overnight rain possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It