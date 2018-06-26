Why staying away from a missing person search might be the best way to help

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Situations like missing kids leave many people with one question...what can I do to help?

News 10 asked Vigo County Emergency Management Director JD Kesler this question.

He helped manage resources for Monday's search of a missing 13-year-old.

He told us while the instinct is to jump in and help with the search, it can actually do more harm than good.

"Don't try to come out and help. Canines have a tendency when you have a lot of people coming into an area...it confuses the canines," Kesler said.

He also told us they use thermal imaging technology during searches.

People who are trying to help will show up as a point of light, or a heat signature.

That makes it much harder to find the person they are searching for.