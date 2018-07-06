Clear

Why 30 international flags now fly Downtown Terre Haute

If you're driving down Wabash Avenue, you might see something that catches your eye. The flags of 28 different countries are now hanging from Center City Apartments. Here's the reason why.

Posted: Jul. 6, 2018 10:36 AM
Posted By: Kiley Thomas

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you're driving down Wabash Avenue, you might see something that catches your eye.

The flags of 28 different countries are now hanging from Center City Apartments.

At first glance, the flags look almost like artwork. But each flag represents a story a person who knows more than just Terre Haute as a home.

Each flag represents the home country of some of the people who live there or have lived there.

Mike Ellis and his brother Kal are the brains behind the operation. They own Center City Apartments.

The Ellis brothers want Terre Haute to be known for acceptance, no matter what country someone calls home.

They say their initiative is growing even stronger as President Donald Trump's travel ban is upheld by the Supreme Court.
“There needs to be a message from people who believe in acceptance. Those who believe there needs to be open arms, not necessarily open borders, but open arms to those who are here,” said Ellis.

They're asking all international students and people in the community to contact them, or their country’s embassy, so their flag can hang as well.
If you’re interested in learning more about the movement or hanging a country’s flag, you can reach Mike Ellis at (812) 234-9000.

