Who is Doug Tischbein? The other man mentioned in Danny Tanoos court documents

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A name mentioned throughout the court documents involving former Vigo County School Corporation Superintendent Danny Tanoos is Doug Tischbein.

He's listed as an employee with Energy Systems Group...or ESG, and has been responsible for the Vigo County School Corporation account since 2003.

ESG, however, had a relationship with VCSC from 2000 to 2016.

In 2006 Tischbein was promoted to regional director.

That position allowed him to stop having day-to-day contact with clients, with the exception of VCSC.

Tischbein continued to maintain that sole account.

Court documents indicate that records of donations and expenses prior to 2006 were unavailable.

ESG did indicate that in its 16-year relationship, more than $100,000 was donated or expensed to VCSC and its superintendent Danny Tanoos.

For the past three days, News 10 has reached out to DDSG management for comment on Tischbein's current employment status.

We still haven't heard back.