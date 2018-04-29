Clear
White announces $15 million in state funding to libraries

Illinois libraries will receive more than $15 million in grants from state librarian Jesse White.

Posted By: Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Illinois libraries will receive more than $15 million in grants from state librarian Jesse White. White is also secretary of state. 

He says the money is an annual allocation of Per Capita and Equalization Aid grants.

It goes to 630 libraries in the Prairie State.

White says that "libraries are the best and most reliable information resource available to citizens."

State law authorizes Per Capita grant funding for expenses such as materials, employee salaries, equipment, electronic access and technology. Equalization Aid grants help those libraries with a low library property-tax base ensure a minimum level of funding.

