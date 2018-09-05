Where have all the storms been?

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WTHI) - Severe weather happens here in the Wabash valley all the time, and tracking storms is important so you and your family stay safe.

However, one thing you may have noticed is the fact that things have been a little quiet lately.

The reason for that can get a little cloudy.

"One is the position of the jet stream. When it's shoved too far to the south, it means cooler weather, and then if it's shoved too close to Canada, then we don't get any, we just get hot and steamy weather."

Cameron Craig is a Professor of Climatology at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, Illinois.

He says when it comes to fueling severe storms, there is a specific set of ingredients you need.

When we don't get all the ingredients, things stay relatively quiet.

"Severe weather depends on the ingredients that are occurring. You have to have everything in the right place in order to have severe weather. So weather, held by no boundaries or laws of humanity, will do what it wants to do."

So, what about here in the Wabash Valley?

Is there a reason we're seeing less activity than other parts of the country?

"Another is topography. If a storm system is not strong enough, then the topography can have an effect on those weaker storms."

But the list goes on.

Being an agricultural region of the U.S., our crops can have an effect on our weather too.

"As the corn, and the beans are starting to dry out, well, we're not getting that humidity, so we could see some more severe weather. Again, the fluctuation of weather patterns, it has to be in the right place."

So while things are quiet right now, it doesn't mean things won't fire back up in the next few weeks.

However, one thing to note, Craig says this time of year we typically start dwindling down on the severe weather season. The probability of storms gets smaller and smaller with each day.