When will we see the first frost

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Temperatures usually fall into the 30's between September and November in the Wabash Valley.

As temperatures dip ever so close to the 32 degree mark the area will see variations of patchy frost. Temperatures usually drop to 36 degrees or lower the first week of October. This will be a patchy frost and will just be a taste of the Winter season.

A widepsread frost doesn't usually arrive until mid October. The normal first date of a frost in Terre Haute is October 16th. The earliest a widespread frost has ever hit Terre Haute was September 21st; the latest November 5th.

Finally the Wabash Valley normally experiences a hard freeze late October just before November begins. A hard freeze means temperatures drop below 28 degrees.

In the past this has happened in late september at the earliest and late November at the latest.

This year conditions look to be following a normal trend. This means residents can expect the first widespread frost around mid October or later.