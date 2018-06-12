Clear
When life gives you lemons you start a business

Kids in the Wabash Valley received a lesson in business.

Posted: Jun. 11, 2018 6:45 PM
Posted By: Shaleena Barker

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Kids across the country will be spending part of their summer vacation learning the ropes of the business.

National Lemonade Day will take place on Saturday, June 16.

News 10 spoke with Brandon Halleck on Monday.

He's the chief operating officer of Chances and Services for Youth in Terre Haute.

The organization is sponsoring this year's program.

Halleck told News 10 Lemonade Day allows kids to create their own lemonade stands.

The children will be given a workbook that will help them set goals and plan their business.

Halleck says the kids are encouraged to save some of their money and give a portion to charity.

Children in Vigo, Vermillion, Clay, Sullivan and Parke counties will be participating in the upcoming event.

For a list of where you can find Lemonade stands in your area just click here.

