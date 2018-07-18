TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - CBD oil is making ground in Indiana. According to the new law, CBD oil retailers can only sell products that follow certain requirements, including testing and packaging requirements. There must be proof that it's made from the hemp plant and not the marijuana plant.
According to neuroscientists at Indiana University, hemp has a high amount of CBD but a small amount of THC. THC is the product that produces a high.
Marijuana is the opposite. It has a high level of THC, which is associated with the high, but a low level of CBD.
CBD oil is legal in Indiana, not marijuana. That’s according to Senate Bill 52 that passed the Statehouse.
Brent Morgan and Liz Jackson sell CBD oil in Terre Haute. They say they have customers who take it for different health reasons.
They also have seen the impacts it's had for Erin Withers and her two autistic children.
Lillian and Mark were not able to speak until they tried CBD oil. Withers did her research to find a pure form without any THC. Withers says the change is unwavering.
Her son can now focus and play with his toys unlike before. Her daughter can now say 20 words!
Her favorite word right now is mouse, after just getting back from Disney World. Withers says hearing her daughter say, “Mom,” for the first time is a moment she won't forget.
“Parents with normal, developing children hear that stuff and they're like, ‘Oh that's so cute, we heard it.’ But when it takes six years to hear it, it's a totally different feeling,” said Withers.
CBD oil can be purchased over the counter.
