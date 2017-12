TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Something new is landing at the Terre Haute Regional Airport.

The "Fly-In Cafe" is being built now.

The cafe is starting to come together.

The owner hopes to make homestyle meals.

Everything from biscuits and gravy to chicken noodles.

The cafe is set to open on January 2nd at 6:00 a.m.