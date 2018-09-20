What's next for Harrison College students? School posts information on their website

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - New information has surfaced regarding the closure of Harrison College.

News 10 told you Friday that the college abruptly announced it was closing, and it officially did on Sunday.

The closure has left many unanswered questions for students and staff.

So far, no one has publicly commented, but we discovered new details on the college's website.

Students will be emailed a copy of their transcript once the summer 2018 grades are in.

The site also tells students about other schools they can contact to get their credits transferred.

There's also information concerning student loans.

