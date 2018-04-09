What you can do to prepare your garden for when it finally warms up

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Temperatures are still well below average, and we're still seeing snow. However, for those of you itching to get in the garden, there's still hope.

"You can certainly be out planting anything in your nursery stock, perennials, anything of that nature."

Tom Cummins is co-owner of Apple House in Terre Haute.

He says with these back and forth temperatures, customers are more than ready to be outside.

"I think there's a lot of pent-up cabin fever, I think people wanna get out in their yards, they wanna, you know, feel free to do what they wanna do in their lawn and gardens."

Luckily, there are a few small things you can start doing now while it's a little too chilly for some plants.

"Getting your flower beds ready, if you didn't trim your perennials down last year and they haven't really started to grow much this year you need to get those cutback. What you don't wanna have is to have the new growth come up through the old growth."

Cummins says the good thing is, while temperatures aren't great, there are plenty of ways to be ready for when the warm weather finally does hit.

"Time to mulch, time to put down your weed preventer, all those types of things can be done."

And by following these simple steps, you can be ready to plant as soon as mother nature is too.