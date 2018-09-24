'What the Fork' helps students better prepare for professional outings

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Students at Indiana State University are better prepared for their next professional outing.
On Monday, the university held 'What the Fork.'
It's an instructional, professional etiquette course.
Students took part in a four-course meal.
They learned how to network with each other, faculty members, and potential employers.
