'What saddens my heart is my daughter is a statistic' Study looks to lower BAC to prevent drunk driving deaths

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One of Teresa Sanft's favorite things is thumbing through memories.

"She was not prepared to die that day, we were not prepared to lose her," said Sanft.

The memories are all she has left of her daughter, Morgan Brittany Prichard. Her death was one of the nearly 10,500 drunk driving deaths in the U.S. in 2016, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

"What saddens my heart is my daughter is a statistic," Sanft cried.

A recent report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine is looking to prevent deaths like Prichard's.

In the study, the group looks at lowering the blood alcohol concentration level from .08, the current legal limit, to .05.

"I think of course with just the lowering of the BAC down to .05, I'm sure it will have an impact," Sanft said, "Probably not as great as I hope for, but I think it will have an impact in deterring drunk driving along with other things."

Several factors, like gender and weight, go into how much alcohol one person can consume in order to reach the .05 level.

According to a chart from the American Beverage Institute, a 160 pound man could have two drinks and be at the .05 limit. However, a 120 pound woman would be over the limit if she had two drinks.

That finding is one of several reasons the ABI says they do not support the lowering. They say it crosses a line between responsible behavior and a criminal act.

ABI went on to say that lowering the BAC level is a move that would attack restaurants and hospitality industries.

Sanft said she does not have too much of an opinion on the opposing arguments, but she is looking forward to what could potentially come out of the study and be implemented into law.

"I would like to read a little bit deeper into the study," she said, "and of course I wouldn't want local businesses to hurt or suffer because of drunk drivers and their bad choices."

While the study is just a proposal for states to consider, Sanft says if it means preventing other families from feeling the hurt she's felt, then it's a step in the right direction.

"It can happen to anyone," she said, "It becomes real when you get that phone call and you're told your child has died."