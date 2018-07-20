Clear

What can you do if your property tax assessment seems to high?

People are still wondering why their property tax assessments increased this year. Some of them are taking a stand and appealing their assessments.

Posted: Jul. 20, 2018 6:42 PM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- People are still asking why their property tax assessment was so high this year. Now, some are looking to realtors and appraisers to help them answer some of these questions.

Scroll for more content...

"We have had a lot of phone calls since the assessments came out," Chip Miller, Senior Vice-president and broker at Berkshire Hathaway Home Services said. "We've had an excess of 20 to 25 phone calls in the two or three days. Which is a lot, so there's a lot of concern over it." 

Many people are asking him what they should do.

"The thing I think is important to kind of look at, is that total number and ask themselves the question, if I was gonna sell my house does this seem like a fairly reasonable number?" Miller said. "If the answer to that is yes then having someone do an appraisal to contest their assessment probably won't work." 

One thing that people should be aware of is that an appraisal will cost you money. 

"It does cost. It depends on a lot of things it depends on what structure of appraisal you like. It depends a little on the property. If you have a one family home that's gonna be a lot less than a commercial building." He explained. 

Despite all of that, he says the numbers this year a lot of people will probably get appraised just based on the number of calls they've gotten.

LINK | '..IT HAS A TRICKLE-DOWN EFFECT THAT PEOPLE IN OFFICE JUST DON'T UNDERSTAND.' SOME VIGO COUNTY RESIDENTS SHOCKED BY TAX BILLS

There are other things that a property owner can do.

If you believe you have been over or under assessed you can call the assessors office there number is on their website, here.

You can also file a petition. That petition must be filed within 45 days. It also has to have the signature of at least 100 property owners in the county or 5% of the property owners in the county. 

Once the assessors' office receives that, they will review it and hold a public hearing where they will approve, modify or disapprove. 

The assessors' office will also be holding open public meetings with Kevin Gardner, who won the primary election to become county assessor for next term. He will be in the conference room next to the county assessors office in the Vigo County Annex on August 7th, 8th, 14th, and 15th.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Zionsville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Cloudy skies, showers and storms this weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Boy Scout Gold Classic

Image

Rainy and cooler going into the weekend

Image

Free swimming at Pelican Cove

Image

West Terre Haute Church hosts Family Fun Night

Image

Pole Vaulting event in Terre Haute

Image

Clinton, Indiana water project

Image

Dougie and Bailey Baseball bond

Image

Vincennes school has a new look

Image

Graduations rates are up in Indiana

Image

Drug take back day in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance