CAYUGA, Ind. (WTHI) - There are many bright young minds at North Vermillion High School getting plugged into STEM.

North Vermillion Student, Andrew Culbreath says he’s always been a "tinkerer."

Culbreath shares, "I’ve wanted to work with robots since I was like 6. I would take apart all my RC cars and try to put them back together but I couldn't. As I got older, I would figure out how to put it back together and then I’d just, I started combining more and more parts trying to get stuff to work."

Now, as a junior, he has a classroom opportunity to challenge, and hone his skills.

Culbreath says, "Now we're on to the FANUC robot. Which it's an industrial technology that right now we're just using the trainer modules. But they're pretty applicable in any case."

Culbreath's class has access to two, $40,000 dollar FANUC robotic arm carts. These arms are standard in most factory settings. After weeks of other robotic projects and coding, he and his classmates can now program them.

Culbreath says, "We're just learning how to do the gripper tool, but it has the claws, vacuum, and once you learn how to do that you get certified on it and it's really cool stuff."

Junior Hannah Pugh says, "You have to like, jog it around, so like just move it and then you have to know what kind of frames to put it in. You have to know how to record the points in it, and then you can move it to like kind of like a code so you can move it to each point by itself.”

Pugh says after getting familiar with the technology, she wishes she could've started sooner.

Pugh adds "It creates a lot of opportunities for like if I go into the STEM field or something after high school which is awesome."

The courses taught count as high school and college credits. Students also earn a certificate for being trained on the industry arms.

Robotics and Automation Instructor, Jo Ann Spurr says, "They are very much high wage and high demand jobs. They can't find people that are trained to know how to use them. A lot of companies are having to send people to training because they can't find anyone already trained. So those skills are extremely marketable when you're looking at the job market."

As a young lady wanting to pursue something in electricity, Pugh knows she'll stand out because of the courses.

She says, "I feel like I have an upper hand for that. Because there's not a lot of women in the field, it's kind of a leg up.”

When asked if she’s proud to represent women in stem, Pugh replied, “Oh yeah!”

Any student from the WRCTE South Conference can take the class their junior or senior year. This includes North and South Vermillion, Riverton Parke, and Parke Heritage (which is the new combination of Rockville and Turkey Run.)

The first step is contacting their guidance counselor and applying for the program.