What do you do if you are the victim of church sexual abuse?

What's the process like for the people who are reporting Catholic priests of sexual misconduct?

Posted: Sep. 10, 2018 6:30 PM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Allegations of sexual misconduct in the Catholic church continue to be reported all across the nation.

Just last month reports came out about more than 300 priests in Pennsylvania abusing thousands of kids. Now, reports are hitting closer to home.

On Saturday, we told you about a priest in Evansville, Indiana accused of sexual misconduct.

Father Dave Fleck had previously worked in the Vincennes area at 8 parishes and schools. He has been accused of sexual misconduct, he denies the claim. 

We wanted to know what the process is like for victims reporting these crimes.

The diocese of Evansville has a hotline set up for victims to make a report. However, when we called today, it went to an automated message and asked us to leave a voicemail.

There are other ways to file a report. You can call the victim assistance coordinator, Carla Hill at 317-236-1548 or 800-382-9836 ext. 1548.

You can also make a report online here.

According to the Archdiocese of Indianapolis, if you report this kind of crime, you will be asked to meet with the victim assistance coordinator. If a cleric is being accused, they require that a priest much also be in these meetings.

The victim will be asked to give all relevant information, the name of the accused, dates or approximate dates of the incident and what happened. 

After the report of an incident, the victim assistance coordinator will gather any and all information and decide if there needs to be more of an investigation. 

They will then make the required report to Child Protective Services and any Law Enforcement Agency.

Indiana law says if you have reason to believe a child is the victim of abuse or neglect you must report it to a local child protective services agency. 

According to the national conference of state legislators, Indiana has a statute of limitations of two years, but before the victim turns 31.

Illinois' statute of limitations is within 10 years of the date the victim discovers the act occurred. 

For more information on all Child Safety contacts and resources from the Archdiocese of Indianapolis visit their website here.

You can view the code of conduct that each clergy member, employee, and volunteer must sign here.

If you or someone you know has been or is being abused, be sure to contact your local child protective services and/or local law enforcement agencies. 

