Clear

West Terre Haute residents celebrate with Party in the Parks

Recent weather conditions have made it the perfect time to head outside.

Posted: Aug. 2, 2018 10:29 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Recent weather conditions have made it the perfect time to head outside.

People in West Terre Haute did just that on Thursday.

The Vigo County Parks and Recreation Department held Party in the Parks.

The party celebrated the grand re-opening of two parks.

They are the South 7th Street Park and Lee Fields Park in West Terre Haute.

Both recently received a makeover.

People who came out say the event was a great way to get outside and recognize a job well done.

"Summer's coming to an end so we want to do all of the outdoor stuff we can before school starts," Jessica Hendrickson said.

"Having a neighborhood park, having a place for your family to congregate, having a place to go play basketball, or just have green space is really important and to have that at your doorstep is something really critical," Kara Kish from the Vigo County Parks Department told us.

The improvements at both parks include new playgrounds, swings, and sports facilities.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 66°
Robinson
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 65°
Zionsville
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 66°
Marshall
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 66°
Heat and humidity return for the weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Homecoming for a Veteran

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

The 'curious' new exhibit at the Swope Art Museum

Image

A First Friday for the dogs

Image

Preparing for sports injuries

Image

Back to School Haircuts to honor Garrett Sands

Image

Family fight leads to stabbing

Image

Katherine Sarver

Image

Belichick on Etling

Image

South Vermillion football

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton