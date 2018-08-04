West Terre Haute residents celebrate with Party in the Parks

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Recent weather conditions have made it the perfect time to head outside.

People in West Terre Haute did just that on Thursday.

The Vigo County Parks and Recreation Department held Party in the Parks.

The party celebrated the grand re-opening of two parks.

They are the South 7th Street Park and Lee Fields Park in West Terre Haute.

Both recently received a makeover.

People who came out say the event was a great way to get outside and recognize a job well done.

"Summer's coming to an end so we want to do all of the outdoor stuff we can before school starts," Jessica Hendrickson said.

"Having a neighborhood park, having a place for your family to congregate, having a place to go play basketball, or just have green space is really important and to have that at your doorstep is something really critical," Kara Kish from the Vigo County Parks Department told us.

The improvements at both parks include new playgrounds, swings, and sports facilities.