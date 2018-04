WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley family is without a home.

Scroll for more content...

This is after a Monday afternoon fire in West Terre Haute.

It happened around 3:00 on West Cooper Avenue.

Authorities told News 10 no one was home when the fire started.

However, a family with five kids lived in the home.

Officials say the husband came home to find the house on fire.

The home is considered a total loss.