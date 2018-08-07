West Terre Haute crash left residents in the dark

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Monday morning crash in West Terre Haute left several residents in the dark.
It happened on Smith and Interurban Road.
Residents in the area told News 10 they heard the crash happen.
Police say the car crashed into a house, causing damage.
They say the car also hit a utility pole and knocked out power for the area.
Police say the driver fled the scene...but they know who it is.
Crews closed the roads in the area until they could restore power.
