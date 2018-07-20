West Terre Haute church hosts a Family Fun Night

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - People in West Terre Haute had a chance to enjoy some fun in the sun Friday.
Emmanuel United Methodist Church hosted a Family Fun Night.
It took place at the Community Life Center.
People had the chance to enjoy food, games, and a bounce house.
The church will host a back to school day in August.
