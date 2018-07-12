West Terre Haute bus stop up and running; trial period urges more riders

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - After months of discussion, what some say is a much needed service is now up and running in West Terre Haute.

Scroll for more content...

On Monday, Terre Haute Transit added the city to its bus route.

The picks up and drops off at the IGA, every 10 minutes before the hour. The bus runs from 5:50 a.m. to 4:50 p.m.

The Director of Transportation says each day the response is climbing. They’ve seen about 10 West Terre Haute riders the first two days of service.

“I have people that live in West Terre Haute who used to live here, so they can now come back into the community with their friends and family too so we're very excited, it seems to be very smooth,” said Debbie Hensley, Director of Transportation.

The West Terre Haute stop is under a six month trial period to make sure the need is there to travel to and from the west side.

If there are not 10 riders who pick up or drop off at the new location, it could be taken off the route.

It costs $1.75 to ride the bus for a day. For those who are 60-years-old and older, disabled, medicare holders or veterans, it costs 85 cents a day.