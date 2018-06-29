Clear

West Terre Haute Area Parks Get Upgrades

Park officials say West Terre Haute area parks have been in need of upgrades for many years.

Posted: Jun. 28, 2018 11:23 PM
Posted By: Brady Harp

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two area parks are getting some long needed attention.

Park officials say they are adding a shelter, bathrooms, and new basketball goals and more. They say the park is one of very few in West Terre Haute so it is good to finally add some new features for park-goers.

The improvements are the results of several meetings last year where the Vigo County Parks Department asked residents what they would like to see added to the park.

"We took those ideas formed them and shaped into what you are seeing today. We took that feedback and put them into our park design so those people that come to those meetings and put their input in are seeing what they're ideas were on paper," Adam Grossman with the Vigo County Parks Department says.

Lee Fields Park in western Vigo county is undergoing similar improvements.

The two parks will have a "grand re-opening" July 31st. Officials say there will be staff at each park during the re-opening and will have food and activities for park-goers.

