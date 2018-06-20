TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - The musical West Side Story is heading back to the big screen. This electrifying musical, with music by Leonard Bernstein and lyrics from Stephen Sondheim, sets the ageless tragedy of Romeo and Juliet in the slums of 1950's New York.
Scroll for more content...
This is part of TCM's Big Screen Classic promotion, which puts classic films back in theaters.
West Side Story will play in Terre Haute at AMC theaters for two days, June 24 and June 27.
Related Content
- West Side Story heading back into theaters for 2 days
- Pantheon Theater applies for grant
- Back story of a boil order
- A Christmas tradition at the movie theaters
- Theater 7 gets ready for Pretty Fire
- Theater where Red Skelton debuted is snubbed for state grant
- Terre Haute's upcoming drive-in movie theater has a name
- New drive-in movie theater one step closer to reality
- Lawmakers head back to Statehouse today for Special Session
- Top crime stories of 2017