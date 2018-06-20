Clear
West Side Story heading back into theaters for 2 days

It will play in Terre Haute at AMC theater

Posted: Jun. 20, 2018 7:56 AM
Posted By: Staff Reports

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - The musical West Side Story is heading back to the big screen. This electrifying musical, with music by Leonard Bernstein and lyrics from Stephen Sondheim, sets the ageless tragedy of Romeo and Juliet in the slums of 1950's New York.

This is part of TCM's Big Screen Classic promotion, which puts classic films back in theaters.

West Side Story will play in Terre Haute at AMC theaters for two days, June 24 and June 27.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

