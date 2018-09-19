Clear
West Nile found in Clay, Greene, Putnam, Knox, Sullivan, and Vigo Counties

Many counties in Indiana, and in our area, have had mosquito samples test positive for the virus.

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Health leaders want to remind you to take precautions to protect yourself from the West Nile Virus.

News 10 received a recent report from the Indiana State Department of Health.

It shows West Nile Virus positive samples in Clay, Greene, Putnam, Knox, Sullivan, and Vigo Counties.

State officials are also aware of 13-human cases of the virus.

They do not come from our direct area.

Mosquitoes are most active in the late afternoon, dusk to dawn, and early morning.

When you are outside, use insect repellent and cover your exposed skin.

