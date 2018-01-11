'We're all united' Terre Haute to host Day of Racial Healing

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some say the city of Terre Haute has room for opportunity.

"Terre Haute has the potential to be a great melting pot," said Lisa Wood, resident, "You already have the people here, you already have the melting pot."

For Wood, it's reality that every opportunity does not come equal.

"There's certain areas in Terre Haute, you know, if you're a person of color, you better not go to and you know that," she said.

It's a problem that goes beyond the communities we live in. Wood says issues of racism and prejudice still remain throughout the country.

"We want to progress, we don't want to regress," she said, "and that's the problem they're seeing regression as progress when it never is. You can't hold one group of people down to bring another group of people up, that's wrong."

It'd be a Facebook post that would lead Wood to collaborate with Beth Duley, both knew each other from working together in the Community Theatre of Terre Haute.

"I feel like I need to do something," Duley said.

Duley, a teacher and Terre Haute native, has created groups catered to diversity and equality. Within the last year and a half, Duley and others from Central Christian Church created the Social Justice League.

The group, made up of 15-20 people, meets weekly to discuss social justice issues impacting communities, as well as hold public events.

According to the Kellogg Foundation site, Terre Haute is the only Indiana city to take part in its second annual National Day of Racial Healing. Duley is helping coordinate the local event at Central Christian Church on January 16th, a day after Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Wood is also helping plan with event festiviites.

"We're planning a picnic later," Wood said, "and just have everybody just come together as one big family, have a nice little pitch-in, sack race and of course honor everybody's cultural differences."

The focus, Duley says, is all about breaking barriers and stereotypes all while building lasting relationships.

"You can't hate somebody that you know, and you know their struggle and you listen to them," Duley said, "You can't be afraid of somebody that you spend time with and find out who they are."

Lastly, it's all about being a part of and creating change together. That, Wood says, is an opportunity that everyone can embrace.

"We're all the same on the inside, we all bleed red, we're all united," Wood said, "and this thing is really going to get everybody united again, get us together, maybe somebody who hasn't experienced somebody from another culture will get that."

The National Day of Racial Healing in Terre Haute takes place at Central Christian Church (4950 Wabash Ave), starting at 5:30 p.m.

If you'd like to learn more about the event or the Social Justice League, you can contact Beth Duley at bethduley@mac.com.