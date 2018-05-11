Wellness For Life nominated for national Health Value award

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - More than 350 organizations across the nation were nominated for the Health Value award.

Only one was chosen as a finalist from the Wabash Valley.

Wellness For Life started out as a small business eight years ago in Terre Haute.

"We've grown so much. It was just a few short years ago that we were just a small business," said Amber McGrannahan, vice president of operations.

Now, they're planning to go nationwide.

Wellness For Life provides medical care to companies and employers.

They save money for those groups, and they also look to provide better health outcomes.

Patients are able to be seen quicker, and spend more time with a physician.

"They're getting access to primary care. They're getting medications dispensed on site. They don't have to go to a pharmacy to pick them up. It's all very convenient," said Nicole Doti, human resources manager.

With health care costs rising, many end up not going to the doctor, causing more pain and suffering in the long run.

The group is hoping to change the way healthcare is done today.

"We want to drastically change health care. We want to see it done the right way," said Justin Leigh, chief operating officer.

Currently, the clinic serves Vigo County employees, city police, and the Vigo County school corporation.

Leigh says their service is more about focusing on the patient and their needs.

"I think what really drives us is hearing those individuals success stories and knowing that we're doing what's right for the patient," said Leigh.

For McGrannahan, going nationwide is important, but so is focusing on where the company began.

"It's not just about opening clinics outside of the Wabash Valley, which we've been very successful in, but we want to continue to grow here," said McGrannahan.

Their main goal is to make sure there's more access to better care, which is why they're focusing on making a change.

"Knowing that you're going to change health care for the better is a huge advantage," said Doti.

Wellness For Life plans to be on the path to starting nationwide companies by next year.