TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A well-known barber shop has a new home.

Stadler's Barber Shop held a ribbon cutting on Thursday.

It celebrated the business's new location.

You can find it on Honey Creek Parkway in Terre Haute.

John Stadler told News 10 he's excited to bring a family run business to the south side of town.

Stadler's son runs the business with him.