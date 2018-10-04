Welding work likely to blame for Vincennes school fire

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Some on-going construction work likely led to a fire at a Vincennes elementary school.

It happened at Francis Vigo Elementary School.

The Vincennes City School Corporation said workers were welding on the roof late Wednesday afternoon.

The area got very hot and started smoking.

There was minor damage to the roof, but the school corporation says it can be easily fixed.

School officials don't expect this to have an impact on remodeling work.

Local churches have provided space for classrooms during the project.

The $10 million project should be finished by next summer.