Weekend pool incident sparks conversation about ADA flexibility

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A trip to the public pool did not go as expected for one local family.

Over the weekend, Ryan Steiner and his wife tried to take their 2-and-a-half-year-old Kala to Deming Park Pool. But, Kala has cerebral palsy and needs special accommodations.

The flotation device the family brought for Kala wasn't approved by the U.S. Coast Guard, so it wasn't allowed at the pool.

Ryan was hoping there'd be an exception for his daughter. He claims the float is to help him hold Kala up in the pool, not to have her support herself, or be unaccompanied.

Pool lifeguards did offer the use of an ADA chair, as well as for the Steiner's to hold Kala without the float. However, Steiner was told there couldn't be any exceptions to the rule.

He says, "ADA is there for that purpose. To make exceptions. Reasonable modifications to a regular way of doing things to allow her to play with the other kids."

Steiner says he isn't mad at pool staff or the pool. He just hopes by speaking out now, it could make a difference for future swimmers with disabilities.

Deming Park Pool rules and approved life jackets can be found online.

If you have any questions about the rules, you're asked to contact the Torner Center at (812) 232-0147.