Weekend fire in Terre Haute ruled an arson

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute fire investigators are calling a weekend fire an arson.
On Sunday night, we told you about a house fire at 321 North 16th Street in Terre Haute.
Arson Investigator Norm Loudermilk told us the fire was deliberately set in broad daylight.
Someone was renting the home at the time, but thankfully no one was inside when the fire started.
Loudermilk says most of the damage was done to the back of the house.
"The fact that no one was round...that there were no ignition source present and other physical signs and evidence that we've located lead us to believe that this is, in fact, a set fire," Loudermilk said.
If you have any information on who started the fire, call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.
