Weekend Diversity Walk promotes inclusion

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - People will take to the streets in Terre Haute Saturday to promote diversity and inclusion.

Folks are asked to gather outside the Vigo County School Corporation Administrative Building for the annual Diversity Walk.

Organizers with Terre Haute Tomorrow and the Hamilton Center say more and more people come out to the event each year. Last year fifteen hundred people showed up. Organizers want to double that number this year.





The event is free.

Registration begins at 8 am and continues until 9:30 am.

The walk begins at 7th and Wabash and continues to Indiana State University at 9th and Spruce before returning to 7th and Wabash. It is a 1.5-mile walk.

Folks can get a free t-shirt and enjoy music, food, and drinks.

Organizers say Terre Haute is a diverse community and differences should be embraced.

Organizer Stacey Totten says, "We want to get people together from different avenues of culture and beliefs just to be able to represent diversity but the over-arching message is inclusion."

She adds it takes a lot of support to fund this event.

This is part of a broader community plan to improve quality of life for everyone.

Walkers can also register online here.