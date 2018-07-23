Clear

Weather service confirms 4 tornadoes hit Indiana Friday

The National Weather Service says a total of four tornadoes caused damage Friday in Indiana as storms pushed across the state.

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ind. (AP) — The National Weather Service says a total of four tornadoes caused damage Friday in Indiana as storms pushed across the state.

The weather service said Monday survey crews determined that two EF-0 tornadoes struck northern Indiana’s Marshal and Wabash counties on Friday, damaging trees, a home and a barn. Both storms packed maximum winds of 70 mph (112 kilometer per hour).

An EF-1 tornado with winds of 105 mph (169 kph) was previously confirmed in southern Indiana’s Harrison County. State Police report 20 homes were damaged when that storm swept the Ohio River county on Friday.

An EF-1 tornado with winds of 100 mph (160 kph) also touched down Friday in central Indiana’s Madison County, destroying a barn and damaging trees.

No injuries were reported in any of Friday’s tornadoes.

