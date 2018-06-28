Weather favorable for late season planting and gardening

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Gardeners across the valley have dealt with a lot of changing weather, but things are finally starting to look up.

Scroll for more content...

"It's turning out to be a year where you can really be very successful in doing most any type of landscaping projects from single tree plantings to entire landscapes."

Ryan Cummins is co-owner of The Apple House here in Terre Haute. He says the good thing about our recent weather, is the fact that it's making gardening and planting that much easier.

"There are still quite a bit to take a look at if you're looking to improve your landscape with permanent plants. Trees, shrubs, roses, perennials, things of that nature."

And for gardeners like Edith Campbell, this recent weather makes it more enjoyable.

"I see things are doing well now, I've got acorn squash and zucchini squash that don't typically do well for me, they are thriving. Okra I think started really early so, everything is doing well for me this year."

So if you're thinking about planting now, Cummins says there are a few simple steps to take.

"Make sure that you're digging very large holes, wider is always more important than deep, and then the key on summertime planting, getting a plant initially in the ground, is to make sure that you're consistent with the watering."

If you do this, you'll have beautiful plants in no time.