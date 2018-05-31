Clear

We now know when Kenneth Pitts, Jr. will return to Vigo County

We have new information on the man accused of murdering Alice "Anita" Oswald.

Posted: May. 30, 2018 3:20 PM
Updated: May. 30, 2018 5:49 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new information on the man accused of murdering Alice "Anita" Oswald.

Scroll for more content...

'News 10 checked with court officials in Clark County, Nevada on the status of Kenneth Pitts, Jr.

LINK | OSWALD WALKED IN ON A GROUP OF PEOPLE IN HER BASEMENT, DOCUMENTS REVEAL MURDER VICTIM'S FINAL MINUTES

They told us Pitts has signed a waiver of extradition on Tuesday.

That means Pitts will remain in a Nevada jail until June 29th.

After that, he'll be on his way back to Vigo County.

Las Vegas Police arrested Pitts last Friday.

LINK | LAS VEGAS POLICE ARREST KENNETH PITTS, JR. IN NEVADA CAMPSITE

He is accused of murdering Oswald last November.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 78°
Robinson
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 80°
Zionsville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 77°
Rockville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 78°
Casey
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 78°
Marshall
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 78°
Sunny and humid with stray showers possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It