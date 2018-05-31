We now know when Kenneth Pitts, Jr. will return to Vigo County

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new information on the man accused of murdering Alice "Anita" Oswald.
'News 10 checked with court officials in Clark County, Nevada on the status of Kenneth Pitts, Jr.
LINK | OSWALD WALKED IN ON A GROUP OF PEOPLE IN HER BASEMENT, DOCUMENTS REVEAL MURDER VICTIM'S FINAL MINUTES
They told us Pitts has signed a waiver of extradition on Tuesday.
That means Pitts will remain in a Nevada jail until June 29th.
After that, he'll be on his way back to Vigo County.
Las Vegas Police arrested Pitts last Friday.
LINK | LAS VEGAS POLICE ARREST KENNETH PITTS, JR. IN NEVADA CAMPSITE
He is accused of murdering Oswald last November.
