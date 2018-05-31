We now know when Kenneth Pitts, Jr. will return to Vigo County

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new information on the man accused of murdering Alice "Anita" Oswald.

'News 10 checked with court officials in Clark County, Nevada on the status of Kenneth Pitts, Jr.

They told us Pitts has signed a waiver of extradition on Tuesday.

That means Pitts will remain in a Nevada jail until June 29th.

After that, he'll be on his way back to Vigo County.

Las Vegas Police arrested Pitts last Friday.

He is accused of murdering Oswald last November.