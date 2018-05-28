'We just need it to stop' Terre Haute Moms Demand Action react to recent shooting, will hold first event this weekend

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Headlines of school shootings across the country continue to hit home for many parents.

"There's really no way to describe that feeling when you're afraid you might not see your kid come home," said Cetta DePaolo.

After a student opened fire inside a Noblesville, Indiana middle school on Friday, unanswered questions remain for DePaolo and Angie Hudgens.

"How did a 13-year-old get his hands on two firearms?" asked DePaolo.

"As a teacher, I kind of wonder what could've been done," said Hudgens, "Could somebody have reached out to him? Could this have been avoided? Not to blame anybody in that school corporation because I'm sure they did everything they possibly could, and sometimes we just don't know."

Hudgens and DePaolo head up the Terre Haute chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, a group they say focuses on promoting common sense gun legislation.

"I'm actually a gun owner, so I don't want to see guns taken out of homes and away from people," said Hudgens, "but at the same time, I think many gun owners out there want to see common sense legislation."

"You don't want these guns to fall in the hands of people who shouldn't have them," she added.

As the national debate on gun control continues to heat up, Hudgens says people often form misconceptions about their group and what they stand for.

"Any time you hear the word gun control, that's the big buzzword, that sends lots of people off into a frenzy," Hudgens said, "Especially in social media you get so wrapped up in the term gun control. 'We want to take your guns, we want to take your guns,' that's not what Moms Demand Action stands for at all, but unfortunately we get lumped into the gun control movement."

"We want to make sure that universal background checks are actually implemented," said DePaolo, "we want to make sure the gun show loophole is closed, we want to make sure kids are safe by not having access, we want to promote using gun locks. I think our members all have agreed that there is not enough being done to protect our people from violence that doesn't need to happen."

While Terre Haute Moms Demand Action is small in numbers, DePaolo and Hudgens say they're continuing to play a role in a nationwide impact. They're hopeful the conversations will turn into actions so that tragedy doesn't repeat itself any where else.

"We just need it to stop, one of our moms members said that," said DePaolo, "Make it stop, I just need to make it stop."

This weekend, Terre Haute Moms Demand Action will host its first public event.

It's called Wear Orange for Gun Violence Awareness. This is in honor of victims and survivors of gun violence. It begins Saturday, June 2nd, at 1 p.m. The event is free to attend and will only about an hour. It will take place outside of the Vigo County Courthouse.