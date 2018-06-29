Clear

"We're not getting paid and people are quitting...our residents are being neglected." Workers at local healthcare facility see their checks bounce

Employees at the United Methodist Village in Lawrenceville Illinois say they haven't been paid.

Posted: Jun. 28, 2018 6:58 PM
Updated: Jun. 28, 2018 7:24 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ill. (WTHI) - Paychecks are bouncing and bills aren't being paid. That's what employees at the United Methodist Village say is happening.

Lois Mulvany is a resident at the United Methodist Village. She's lived there for years. But she says the first time she noticed a problem was when her cable and internet went out. She called the provider and was told the Village owed $1,235.

Mulvany paid the bill for the village herself. But the problems don't stop there. Employees say they're not getting paid. News 10 spoke with some who didn't want to give their identity, but they told us what was happening.

One employee said, "We're not getting paid and people are quitting and therefore our residents are being neglected."

News 10 also spoke with Ryan Epperheimer. His wife is an employee.

Epperheimer says, "This is going to ruin us. I have payments. Everybody gets behind. We're just trying to make it. And this is going to make it worse."

Thursday News 10 tried to speak with the United Methodist Village.

We were told no one would comment and asked to leave the property.

News 10 also tried to reach out by phone to the president and CEO Paula McKnight.

We have not been able to get in touch with the Village any further.

Resident's and employees both just want an answer.

Another employee says, "We want to stay open! We want to take care of people like we always do. We're going to close."

Faithful residents like Lois Mulvaney arent' giving up hope yet.

Mulvaney says, "I think the lord's going to take care of it. I don't know where the problem is but he knows. And I believe the lord is going to take care of the problem."

A problem that for now goes unsolved.

