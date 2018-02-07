TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- A local woman’s Facebook post is going viral. She says a scary event happened at a local grocery store.

Amy Thompson says her 7-year-old daughter was approached by a suspicious man at the Fresh Thyme on the south side of Terre Haute, last Friday night.

She says it’s an event that is hard to talk about.

“It’s hard to describe what you would do in that situation at the time,” Thompson said.

Thompson’s daughter had no idea that a family trip to the grocery store could put fear in her eyes.

“I know if he was to do something, I would have to put my hands on him,” Thompson said.

Thompson says her daughter went to use the restroom. That’s when Thompson says a man followed her daughter and waited outside the restrooms.

“I thought well that’s strange,” Thompson said. “I said ‘Melody [her daughter] I’ll be right here.’”

Thompson says she kept her distance because she wanted to see if the man would act and what his intentions were.

“He looked out of place. He was holding his phone and texting,” Thompson said. “He was looking at my son in the cart then at my husband. He didn’t have any groceries in his hand.”

But, without a doubt, she believes the man was going to take her daughter.

Thompson said something to the cashier, who then said this isn’t the first incident they’ve had with this man.

She says Fresh Thyme called the police and her family left the store immediately.

"We got our stuff and got ready to get out," Thompson said.

Thompson says she felt the urge to write a post on Facebook. She says she wanted to warn her friends and family.

"I was so upset," she said.

John Moats, Vigo County Sheriff, says some of his co-workers discovered Thompson's post.

"This is very serious," Thompson said. "If someone's child is being followed in a store, we need to know immediately."

Moats says this particular case is tricky because the sole source of information is through social media.

"If they tell a clerk, great," Moats said. "But, they need to follow through and make sure an actual call was placed."

Thompson says she made a report on Sunday. Now, she says she is taking this situation as an opportunity to warn others.

Moats says to call 911 if you ever find yourself in a situation where you feel uncomfortable.

If you have any information about Thompson's case, you call call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.