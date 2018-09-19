TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Homeowners are fed up with an abandoned home in a Terre Haute neighborhood. They say it's dangerous. The home is in south of Terre Haute between ninth and cruft street.

Neighbors say the problem has only gotten worse as time goes by. Parts of the home look like they haven't been touched in almost a year.

Katrina Logan has lived in the neighborhood for nearly five years.

"It really has gone downhill quite a bit," Logan said. "There are busted windows and a door opened," Logan added.

The abandoned property has grass growing wild and weeds almost two stories high.

"We know there are rules," Logan said. "We have to cut our grass and keep things up."

A car with nowhere to go is parked out front. Neighbors say no one lives on the property.

"The neighbors say they see people come in and out. I assume it's squatters," Brittany Garred, a neighbor said.

Some say it's a safety hazard. Their biggest worry is nearby children. "We just don't want someone coming in and doing something wrong," Logan said.

As tax paying citizens, neighbors say they want someone to take care of the mess. "The grass is horrible. It just looks horrible. It makes the neighborhood look bad," Garred said.

Neighbors have contacted the city. A report was made on September 7 for high grass. Residents also tell me the homeowners used to have someone mow the lawn a couple of times, but they haven't seen that person in well over a year.

News 10 heard from the city. They say they are aware of the issue. A building inspector checked out the property on Wednesday.

To report an abandoned property, call 311.