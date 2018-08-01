'We can't really ignore these issues any longer because it's grown so out of control' Local teen plans to raise awareness through peaceful protest

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The fight for women continues to play out on the national stage.

"We can't really ignore these issues any longer because it's grown so out of control," said 17-year-old Brandon Grindle, "It's horrible how grossly mistreated women are treated in the workplace and in life in general."

Grindle will be a senior in high school this year. He's currently taking a gender studies course during the summer at Indiana State University as part of a dual-credit program.

He said he found a spark to do something after having conversations with some of his classmates.

"What better way to really spark talk about it than to have a demonstration started from this class?" he said.

Grindle plans to peacefully protest around noon on Thursday.

The goal, he said, is to promote awareness for a variety of topics including sex education in schools and women's rights.

"Basically what we're protesting for is better sex ed in schools, more progressive sex ed," said Grindle, "Because it allows for more safety when it comes to teenage pregnancies and stuff like that. It takes away this mentality that sex is something that doesn't happen."

"We're also protesting for women's rights, her right to have all of her options rather than just some," he added.

Grindle plans to begin the demonstration at Root Hall on 7th Street. From there, he said the plan is to march to Crisis Pregnancy Center and end the peaceful protest there.

Crisis Pregnancy Center offers resources for pregnancy and sex education. However, Grindle said he believes groups, like CPC, can do more to help women understand all of their options.

"This isn't pro-choice or pro-life, this is about women's rights to choose and have her opinions," he said, "and I don't mean choose in the sense of abortion, I mean choose her options and have access to all of those options."

Grindle said anyone is welcome to the demonstration. He's hopeful that by doing something like this, it could spark conversation, and action, during what many consider a crucial time in history.

"I encourage you to come out and show your support for this whether you believe in the views or not," he said, "This is something that's bigger than just whether abortion should be legal or not."