TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The search continues for Kenneth Pitts, Jr.

On Wednesday, Terre Haute Police announced that Pitts is wanted for the murder of Alice "Anita" Oswald.

It all started on November 9th of last year when Oswald was supposed to meet with a repair tech at her home on 2nd Avenue in Terre Haute.

Police believe she went to a second home just down the street first.

She made her appointment.

A witness told police Pitts confessed to robbing Oswald, saying that she shot him, but he survived that shooting and killed Oswald.

Other people who've seen Pitts since Oswald went missing told police he was shot through the left cheek and out of his neck.

Police say Pitts has been on the run since.

We asked police where they believe Pitts could be hiding.

"We're not limiting our searches to more urban areas like Terre Haute. We also believe there's a strong possibility that he could be in more rural areas," Assistant Police Chief Shawn Keen said.

Police believe Pitts has tried to alter his appearance since Oswald's murder.

If you know where he is, you are asked to contact the Terre Haute Police Department or call Crime Stoppers.