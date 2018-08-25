Clear

We Live event shows residents they are appreciated

Posted: Aug. 25, 2018 6:21 PM
Posted By: Alia Blackburn

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Saturday was about letting you know you are appreciated.

Hamilton Center Inc. hosted it's annual "We Live" event at Rose Park.

That's where families could enjoy vendors, free haircuts, food and drinks, games and other activities.

Organizers said it doesn't take much to let people know they have value and they matter.

"In everybody's life we have down moments, we have depressed moments," said CEO Melvin L. Burks, "and we want individuals to know you don't have to go through that alone. Hamilton Center is here to help you through it."

Today was the third year for the We Live celebration.

Three people were honored with the Outstanding Community Member Award at the event. The winners include:

Mr. Richard Lawson

Mr. John P. Newton

Sister Dorothy Rasche

