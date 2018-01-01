Ways to breathe easier during cold weather

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - These cold conditions can be hard on anyone's body, but especially those with a breathing condition.

That’s where Union Hospital's Pulmonary Rehab Facility comes in. It’s where folks with a variety of breathing disorders can go to strengthen their lung muscles.

News 10 spoke with Jimmy McKanna, who’s a Registered Respiratory Therapist who works in the rehab center. He shared a lot of great advice for people who have trouble breathing.

First is to look into a rehab center like union hospital’s to get stronger. Another thing is if you can, stay inside. If you use an oxygen tank, run the tubing underneath your shirt so the air is warmer.

McKanna also shared some advice if you're needing a few things from the store. He says, "Grocery delivery. So they don't have to go into the grocery store now. A lot of different grocery stores, will actually, you can call your order in and they'll deliver it to your car, so you no longer have to get out."

Now for some advice that everyone can use:

-If you're planning to brave the cold, McKanna says breathe in through your nose and out through your mouth. That gives your body a chance to warm up the air before it gets to your lungs.

-You can also wear a scarf over you face which has the same warming effect.

If you'd like to get in contact with the pulmonary rehab center, you can contact:

Aimee Cottrell, RRT AE-C acottrell@uhhg.org or Jimmy Mckanna, RRT jimmckanna@uhhg.org



The center is located within the Professional Office Building of Union Hospital. The office phone number is 812-238-7822.

If you are interested in taking pulmonary rehab classes, you will have to have a doctor referral. Again, more information can be gained by contacting the rehab center.