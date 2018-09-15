Watermelon Bust helps out with hunger relief

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Lambda Chi Alpha held their big philanthropy event Saturday, the watermelon bust.
The fraternity raises money for Feeding America, a nationwide non-profit that helps feed millions of families.
Organizations at the University make teams who compete and see which team can smash watermelon in the most creative way.
Lambda Chi Alpha holds the event every year and says that it's always a huge success.
