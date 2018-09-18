Clear

Indiana American Water seeks rate hike for $542M in infrastructure

Indiana American Water has requested a nearly 17 percent rate increase to help pay for more than $542 million of infrastructure investments.

Posted: Sep. 18, 2018 7:24 PM
Updated: Sep. 18, 2018 7:48 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

GREENWOOD, Ind. (AP) — Indiana American Water has requested a nearly 17 percent rate increase to help pay for more than $542 million of infrastructure investments.

The recent request to the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission says it would increase a residential customer’s bill about $5.60 a month for a consumer using 4,000 gallons (15,142 liters) of water per month by July 2020.

The Office of Utility Consumer Counselor, which is Indiana’s state consumer advocate, will review the request.

Planned investments include upgrades at water treatment facilities in Kokomo, Richmond and Muncie; a new water treatment facility in Noblesville; replacing or upgrading wells and pumping stations; dealing with nearly 6,700 lead service lines; and building a solar energy project in Newburgh.

The commission in 2015 issued a 2.6 percent rate increase for the water utility.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Robinson
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Rockville
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 89°
Casey
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 89°
Marshall
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 89°
Continued summer heat, relief coming soon.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Casey school resource officer approved

Image

Richland County Schools get new superintendent

Image

Brazil theater almost ready to reopen

Image

Brazil housing project wraps up

Image

Three dead as police launch Greene County Homicide investigation

Image

Tuesday Early Forecast

Image

Handing out flowers as an act of kindness

Image

Giving the Gift of Grain

Image

Staying safe in harvest season

Image

Ohio Street sinkhole update

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe