Indiana American Water seeks rate hike for $542M in infrastructure

GREENWOOD, Ind. (AP) — Indiana American Water has requested a nearly 17 percent rate increase to help pay for more than $542 million of infrastructure investments.

The recent request to the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission says it would increase a residential customer’s bill about $5.60 a month for a consumer using 4,000 gallons (15,142 liters) of water per month by July 2020.

The Office of Utility Consumer Counselor, which is Indiana’s state consumer advocate, will review the request.

Planned investments include upgrades at water treatment facilities in Kokomo, Richmond and Muncie; a new water treatment facility in Noblesville; replacing or upgrading wells and pumping stations; dealing with nearly 6,700 lead service lines; and building a solar energy project in Newburgh.

The commission in 2015 issued a 2.6 percent rate increase for the water utility.