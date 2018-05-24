Clear

Water patrols spike for Memorial weekend

The Indiana State Department of Health says 114 people drowned in Indiana last year. The majority of those deaths were children.

If you're trying to save someone, make sure you don't become the victim yourself. Conservation Officer Nathan Lutz says to follow the acronym: reach, throw, row, go.

Lutz says reach for someone with an object first. If you're not close enough, throw them a rope. The next best option is to get in a boat to rescue them. He says the last resort is jumping in after the victim.

“A lot of people don't recognize is the power of water with a current or the temperature of the water,” said Lutz. “How quickly it can wear someone out or how powerful that current is. It can sweep you downstream and away from what you're trying to get accomplished.”

Conservation officers are cracking down on the rules of the water this weekend with extra patrols.

