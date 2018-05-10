Clear

Watches, wardrobe of comedian Jerry Lewis to be auctioned

Lewis, whose fundraising telethons became as famous as his hit movies, died Aug. 20.

Posted: May. 10, 2018 7:58 AM
Updated: May. 10, 2018 7:58 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Property that belonged to famed comedian Jerry Lewis will be auctioned next month in Las Vegas.

Scroll for more content...

Julien’s Auctions says some of his watches, including one given to him by Dean Martin, and his wardrobe and props from the 1963 film “The Nutty Professor” are among the items that will be auctioned.

The auction house says the watch is engraved with the phrase “Jerry My Buddy/ and Pal/ I Love You/ Dino.” It is expected to sell for between $4,000 and $6,000.

A custom-made tweed burgundy suit that Lewis wore in the film is expected to fetch between $2,000 and $4,000.

Lewis, whose fundraising telethons became as famous as his hit movies, died Aug. 20.

The estate auction will take place June 22 at Planet Hollywood casino-resort.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 84°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 84°
Zionsville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 84°
Casey
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 83°
Brazil
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 84°
Marshall
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 84°
Lots of overnight clouds, then hot and windy Friday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It