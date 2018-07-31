Clear

Watch out for ticks! Health officials say they are on the rise in Indiana

More than 100 cases of tick-borne diseases have been reported in Indiana so far in 2018. Ticks are small, insect-like creatures that are found in grassy and wooded areas. Experts say deer ticks are especially are on the rise right now.

Posted: Jul. 30, 2018 6:37 PM
Posted By: Abby Kirk

Marty Goodwin says she didn’t think twice about what looked like a “bulls-eye” rash on her leg.

“I didn’t think I needed to go to the doctor for it,” she said. “It would go away and then something else would happen.”

Goodwin says antibiotics offered temporary fixes. But, years later she began to have severe symptoms, such as confusion.

“I was trying to drive my kids to a function and had to pull over. I was practically crying because I could not remember where to turn. It was just awful,” Goodwin said.

She was eventually diagnosed with Lyme disease. Ticks can transmit a variety of diseases, such as ehrlichiosis and Rocky Mountain spotted fever.

In 2017, Indiana reported more than 250 cases of tick-borne illness.

Doctors say symptoms can include a rash near where the tick bit you. Flu-like symptoms are common as well, including headache, muscle or joint pain, and a fever. 

Patrick Titzer, family physician at Union Hospital in Terre Haute, says Lyme disease can be difficult to diagnose.

“Not every patient knows that they have been bitten by a tick,” he said. “Ticks will bite, they’ll feed, and fall off.”

Reports of tick-borne diseases are increasing, according to the Indiana State Department of Health

“Talking to your family doctor, your nurse practitioner, or whoever you see is a good first step,” Titzer said.

Titzer says there are ways you can protect yourself. If you know you’ll be in a grassy or wooded area, he recommends you wear long sleeves and or light colored pants, EPA insect repellents, and wear a hat.

Titzer recommends using aftershave lotion or rubbing alcohol if you notice a tick on you. He also recommends checking your pets. Ticks are often passed this way too.

