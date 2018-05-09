92 fatal crashes, watch out for farmers on the road

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, farm equipment vehicles were involved in 92 fatal crashes across the nation, six of those crashes have been in the state of Indiana.

Warmer temperatures mean more farmers will be out in the fields. This means slow-moving farm equipment will be on the roads. With planting season, drivers need to be alert, slow down, and share the road with farm equipment.

Brad Burbrink, a local farmer, says drivers flying by in an effort to get past the farmer equipment makes the road more dangerous for everyone.

"It scares you a little bit from the standpoint of someone getting hurt," Burbrink said. "Farmers are always worried about the safety of their friends, family, but also the general public."

The farming equipment travel at speeds no higher than 25 mph. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says to remember to be careful when passing, do not pass in a "No Passing Zone," and avoid tailgating, as farm equipment might have to make abrupt stops along the road.