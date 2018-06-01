Clear

Watch for kids and pets in hot cars

With the days heating up, the heat can cause serious damage.

Posted: May. 31, 2018 6:39 PM
Updated: May. 31, 2018 9:27 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE Ind. (WTHI) - With the days heating up, the heat can cause serious damage.

The danger is worse for your children and pets.

They can't handle the heat the same way that adults can.

Officials warn...do not leave them in hot cars.

Any amount of time can be seriously hazardous to their health.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 68°
Zionsville
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Few Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Still a chance of scattered thundershowers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It