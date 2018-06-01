Watch for kids and pets in hot cars

TERRE HAUTE Ind. (WTHI) - With the days heating up, the heat can cause serious damage.
The danger is worse for your children and pets.
They can't handle the heat the same way that adults can.
Officials warn...do not leave them in hot cars.
Any amount of time can be seriously hazardous to their health.
